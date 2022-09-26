Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,361 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.3% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,398,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,754. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $26.54.

