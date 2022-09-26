Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schindler from CHF 205 to CHF 180 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 235 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Schindler Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Schindler stock opened at $167.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.34. Schindler has a 12 month low of $161.10 and a 12 month high of $279.00.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

