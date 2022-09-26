Scharf Investments LLC Sells 24,293 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,398,604 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 24,293 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 3.2% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.27% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $94,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $58.69. 2,722,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,689. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $58.13 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

