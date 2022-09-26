Scharf Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Scharf Investments LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875,436 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,617 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 4.5% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $131,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.45. 6,812,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,268. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.39 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.50.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.