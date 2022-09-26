Scharf Investments LLC Has $942,000 Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 7.8% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 123,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,430,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after buying an additional 336,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,712,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after buying an additional 182,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

TV traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.38. 106,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,987. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

