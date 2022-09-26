Scharf Investments LLC Has $71.61 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,075 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 2.4% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $71,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 37,043 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 2.0 %

CP traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,327. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

