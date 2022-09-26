Sarcophagus Market Cap Tops $2.24 Million (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000749 BTC on exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $13,227.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sarcophagus has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011037 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070944 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10845590 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00147020 BTC.
Sarcophagus Coin Profile
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Sarcophagus Coin Trading
