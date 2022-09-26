Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $103.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.43.

Several research firms have commented on SNY. Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Down 1.9 %

SNY opened at $38.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sanofi by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after buying an additional 10,684,509 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Sanofi by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after buying an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sanofi by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after buying an additional 1,512,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1,744.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after buying an additional 915,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.