Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on SDVKY. Societe Generale cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 251 to SEK 235 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

SDVKY stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.40. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Sandvik AB (publ) Announces Dividend

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Sandvik AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,749 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Featured Stories

