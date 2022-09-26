Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.26

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 62088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,805 shares during the period. Mad River Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $31,325,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.