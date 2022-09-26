Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €28.50 ($29.08) to €28.70 ($29.29) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €43.00 ($43.88) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

SZGPY opened at $2.40 on Monday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

