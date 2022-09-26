Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 176,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,255,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,946 shares of company stock worth $11,919,202 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.02. 278,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,248,730. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.79 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.59, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

