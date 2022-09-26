Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Saga Communications Stock Performance
NYSE SGA opened at $27.57 on Friday. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $29.75.
About Saga Communications
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saga Communications (SGA)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.