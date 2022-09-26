Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 62838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Roscan Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of C$60.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.35.

Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Roscan Gold Co. will post -0.0872727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

