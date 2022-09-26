Revomon (REVO) Trading Down 7% Over Last Week

Revomon (REVO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Revomon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Revomon has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $55,816.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011072 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon launched on April 8th, 2021. Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Revomon’s official website is revomon.io. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revomon

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

