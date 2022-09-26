Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $61.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.54.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.28. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $63.28.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 802,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,439,000 after buying an additional 72,707 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 839,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,922,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

