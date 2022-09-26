Redwoods Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:RWODU)

Redwoods Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RWODU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 27th. Redwoods Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Redwoods Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of RWODU stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Redwoods Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01.
Institutional Trading of Redwoods Acquisition
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,012,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,514,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.
About Redwoods Acquisition
Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.
