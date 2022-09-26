ReddCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21,239.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and $21,239.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 31,252,580,366 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

