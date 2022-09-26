QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Hits $55.55 on Top Exchanges

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $55.55 or 0.00293489 BTC on exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $55.55 million and $2.64 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070944 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10845590 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00147020 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QuickSwap is https://reddit.com/r/QuickSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickSwap’s official website is quickswap.exchange/#/swap. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap deployed on the Polygon network (formerly Matic Network). QuickSwap leverages the low transaction fees on Polygon Network, and enables users to trade any ERC-20 asset at fast speeds with near-zero gas costs. QUICK tokens can be staked to earn staking rewards, and for voting power to participate in the DAO governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

