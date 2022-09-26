QANplatform Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (QANX)

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One QANplatform coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QANplatform has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. QANplatform has a total market capitalization of $33.12 million and $150,838.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QANplatform

QANplatform’s genesis date was May 26th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform. The Reddit community for QANplatform is https://reddit.com/r/QANplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QANplatform is www.qanplatform.com. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QANplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.”

