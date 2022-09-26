ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €17.80 ($18.16) to €12.80 ($13.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $4.69.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

