ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.91

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 49501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBF. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,072,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,767,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,550,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,611,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,214,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

