Piper Sandler Increases Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $10.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.68.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,581 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,651,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,998 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,993,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,436,000 after purchasing an additional 108,752 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,361,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.