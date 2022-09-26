Piper Sandler Cuts IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $20.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of IBEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
IBEX Price Performance
IBEX opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. IBEX has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Trading of IBEX
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
