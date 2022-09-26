Piper Sandler Cuts IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $20.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of IBEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

IBEX Price Performance

IBEX opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. IBEX has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of IBEX

About IBEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 13,027.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,803,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in IBEX by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in IBEX during the second quarter valued at $4,392,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in IBEX by 15.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

