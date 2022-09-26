Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,848 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 1.1% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $24,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,909 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE PXD traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.37. 135,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,591. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

