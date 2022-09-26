Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up about 1.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Pinterest by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after purchasing an additional 524,424 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Pinterest by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 52.3% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 335,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,858,565. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,076.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,750 shares of company stock worth $2,919,216. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

