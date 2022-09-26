PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.80

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 3355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.
PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.
PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
