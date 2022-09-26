PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.80

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHKGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 3355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 24.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 28.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

