PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.80

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 3355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 24.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 28.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

