Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of FENG stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phoenix New Media stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) by 305.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Phoenix New Media worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

