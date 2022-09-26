Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells $46,005.00 in Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $46,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,081,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 9,300 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $34,875.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 22,602 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $84,983.52.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Down 14.5 %

NYSE PVL opened at $3.19 on Monday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.18%. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

