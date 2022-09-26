Pearson (LON:PSON) Given New GBX 780 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 742 ($8.97) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pearson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 884 ($10.68).

LON PSON opened at GBX 860.60 ($10.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a PE ratio of 2,390.56. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 932.60 ($11.27). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 862.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 800.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 6.60 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

