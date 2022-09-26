PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 133,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,306,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 86,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 22,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.23. 594,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,753,320. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $276.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

