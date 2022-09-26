Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLC. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.43.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn Stock Down 0.1 %

PLC stock opened at C$24.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$23.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.36. The stock has a market cap of C$826.64 million and a PE ratio of 22.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Lawn

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current year.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy acquired 3,450 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,643.75. In other Park Lawn news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 1,800 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$557,976. Also, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy acquired 3,450 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,643.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,395 shares of company stock valued at $155,086.

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.