Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PZZA. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

PZZA stock opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $72.66 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 824.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 550,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after acquiring an additional 199,193 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,149,000 after acquiring an additional 176,801 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

