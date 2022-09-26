Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given New GBX 27 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 27 ($0.33) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.44% from the company’s current price.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

PAF stock traded up GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 16.32 ($0.20). 2,607,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,919. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £312.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.00.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

