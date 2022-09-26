Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given New GBX 27 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 27 ($0.33) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.44% from the company’s current price.
Pan African Resources Stock Performance
PAF stock traded up GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 16.32 ($0.20). 2,607,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,919. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £312.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.00.
About Pan African Resources
