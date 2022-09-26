Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.65. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 428,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,809,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

