Orin Green Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Orin Green Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,126 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.3% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,092 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493,787. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

