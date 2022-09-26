Orin Green Financial LLC Has $970,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Orin Green Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 139,180 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,829. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.