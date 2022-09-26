Orin Green Financial LLC Has $356,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,048. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.