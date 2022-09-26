Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 779,733 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $68,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,393,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Trading Down 1.1 %

ORCL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.86. 199,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,284. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

