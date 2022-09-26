NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.83

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 36131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 109.64% and a net margin of 0.25%. Analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently -122.14%.

Insider Transactions at NuStar Energy

In other news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 110,299 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $1,743,827.19. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,014,333 shares in the company, valued at $158,326,604.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.