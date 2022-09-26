NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. 20,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 688,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NuScale Power to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $153,471.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Featured Articles

