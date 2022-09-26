Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $132.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Novavax Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.87. Novavax has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $257.30.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novavax will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading

