North Growth Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 224,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,000. Capri makes up 2.1% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Capri by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,642 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Capri Stock Down 3.6 %

CPRI stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.74. 45,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,855. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

