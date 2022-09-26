Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Acquires $143,819.00 in Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 31,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $143,819.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 890,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,374.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 32,612 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $148,058.48.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 103,898 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,541.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,435 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $11,176.65.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 143,221 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $668,842.07.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 61,132 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $292,210.96.

On Thursday, June 30th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 98,656 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $459,736.96.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 81,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,686. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $211.14 million, a PE ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $131.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,875,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 33.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 12.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,146,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 130,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 19.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 174,213 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

