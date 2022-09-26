NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2022

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIGet Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.14% of NiSource worth $17,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NiSource by 84.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $27.38. 170,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,809. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NiSource (NYSE:NI)

