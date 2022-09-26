NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.14% of NiSource worth $17,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NiSource by 84.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $27.38. 170,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,809. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.