NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $129.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.68.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $97.02 on Thursday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $212,851,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

