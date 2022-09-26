Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.56

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.56 and last traded at C$8.58, with a volume of 81096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$12.25 price objective for the company.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$509.12 million and a PE ratio of 5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.11.

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.38%.

In other news, Director Kelly Clark Hanczyk acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,512.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 258,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,460,091.76.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.