Newscrypto (NWC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.01 Million

Newscrypto (NWC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $15.26 million and $4.01 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,708 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic.

Newscrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

