Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Newmont by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 205,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,230,028. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

