Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 209 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.93. The stock had a trading volume of 29,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.61. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.28 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELS. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.86.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

